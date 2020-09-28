Dr. Alon Seifan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seifan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alon Seifan, MD
Dr. Alon Seifan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center.
Brain Center3661 S Miami Ave Ste 208, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (786) 565-8735
The Neuro Well3469 N Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (305) 912-4323
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Alon Seifan, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Jackson Health System
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Neurology
Dr. Seifan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seifan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seifan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seifan works at
Dr. Seifan speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Seifan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seifan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seifan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seifan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.