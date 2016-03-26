See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Alon Pnini, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alon Pnini, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (6)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alon Pnini, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Pnini works at Greenwich Bioidentical Hormones in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    George Semel MD Surgery Center
    450 S BEVERLY DR, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 556-1166

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Excision of Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Excision of Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Pnini?

Mar 26, 2016
Dr. Pnini is knowledgeable, kind, and very good at what he does. I trust him completely. He's a great doctor and I had a great experience with him. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!
Donna in Los Angeles, CA — Mar 26, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Alon Pnini, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alon Pnini, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pnini to family and friends

Dr. Pnini's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Pnini

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alon Pnini, MD.

About Dr. Alon Pnini, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1528118122
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pnini has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pnini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pnini works at Greenwich Bioidentical Hormones in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pnini’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pnini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pnini.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pnini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pnini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Alon Pnini, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.