Overview

Dr. Alon Mogilner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Mogilner works at NYU Langone Department Of Neurosurgery in New York, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation and Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.