Dr. Alon Mogilner, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alon Mogilner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Mogilner works at NYU Langone Department Of Neurosurgery in New York, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation and Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jerome L Shupack MD
    530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-0050
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Great Neck Medical
    488 Great Neck Rd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 482-6747
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neurostimulation
Deep Brain Stimulation
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Neurostimulation
Deep Brain Stimulation
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome

Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 31, 2021
    Brilliant, kind and an amazing surgeon.
    — Dec 31, 2021
    About Dr. Alon Mogilner, MD

    Neurosurgery
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    28 years of experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    1093795262
    • 1093795262
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nyu Hospitals Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alon Mogilner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mogilner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mogilner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mogilner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mogilner has seen patients for Neurostimulation and Deep Brain Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mogilner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mogilner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mogilner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mogilner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mogilner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

