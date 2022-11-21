Dr. Alon Mass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alon Mass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alon Mass, MD is an Urology Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They completed their residency with Bellevue Hospital Center
Dr. Mass works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Urology Group, Westfield, NJ275 ORCHARD ST, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 654-5100
-
2
Premier Urology Group570 South Ave E Bldg A2, Cranford, NJ 07016 Directions (732) 494-9400
-
3
Premier Urology Group, LLC104 N Euclid Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 654-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mass?
Had Turp procedure and everything went well
About Dr. Alon Mass, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1447511191
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Cornell University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mass works at
Dr. Mass has seen patients for Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.