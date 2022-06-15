Overview

Dr. Alon Kahana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Kahana works at Kahana Oculoplastic and Orbital Surgery in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.