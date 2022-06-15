See All Ophthalmologists in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Alon Kahana, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alon Kahana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Kahana works at Kahana Oculoplastic and Orbital Surgery in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alon Kahana - Specialty Eye Institute
    2350 E Stadium Blvd Ste 10, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 357-5100
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Novi Clinic
    25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 260, Novi, MI 48375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 800-1177
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Chalazion
Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Chalazion

Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orbital Tumor Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Upper Eyelid Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kahana?

    Jun 15, 2022
    Pre-surgery I had many questions which Dr. Kahana answered patiently and thoroughly. The surgery went smoothly and I'm very satisfied with the results. The entire staff is friendly and caring.
    Joe G — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Alon Kahana, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124094651
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alon Kahana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kahana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kahana has seen patients for Stye, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

