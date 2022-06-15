Dr. Alon Kahana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alon Kahana, MD
Overview
Dr. Alon Kahana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Locations
Alon Kahana - Specialty Eye Institute2350 E Stadium Blvd Ste 10, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (248) 357-5100Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Novi Clinic25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 260, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 800-1177Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Pre-surgery I had many questions which Dr. Kahana answered patiently and thoroughly. The surgery went smoothly and I'm very satisfied with the results. The entire staff is friendly and caring.
About Dr. Alon Kahana, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1124094651
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
