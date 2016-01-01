Overview

Dr. Alon Davis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with TidalHealth Nanticoke and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Davis works at Alon Davis MD in Salisbury, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.