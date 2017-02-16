Dr. Alon Aharon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aharon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alon Aharon, MD
Overview
Dr. Alon Aharon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.
Locations
Health Quest Medical Practice PC1 Columbia St Ste 300, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Aharon was my husband's surgeon while he was working in Spokane, Washington. After a long and difficult surgery, Dr. Aharon took the time to talk with me and explain the procedure thoroughly. He personally took me back to the room in ICU to see my husband and took an active hand in aftercare. I was impressed and the surgery was very successful.
About Dr. Alon Aharon, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1780617746
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
