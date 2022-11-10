Dr. Alokh Persha, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Persha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alokh Persha, DMD
Overview
Dr. Alokh Persha, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Concord, NH. They graduated from Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine.
Locations
Office246 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 329-3786
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I loved having Dr Persha as my Dentist. He has left Gentle Dental in Concord and trying to find him. Without Dr Persha this office/practice is a churn and burn.
About Dr. Alokh Persha, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1275713216
Education & Certifications
- Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Persha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Persha accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Persha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Persha speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Persha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persha.
