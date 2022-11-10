See All General Dentists in Concord, NH
Dr. Alokh Persha, DMD

Dentistry
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alokh Persha, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Concord, NH. They graduated from Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Persha works at Practice in Concord, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    246 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301 (603) 329-3786

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 10, 2022
    I loved having Dr Persha as my Dentist. He has left Gentle Dental in Concord and trying to find him. Without Dr Persha this office/practice is a churn and burn.
    — Nov 10, 2022
    About Dr. Alokh Persha, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275713216
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine
    Medical Education

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.