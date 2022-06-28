Dr. Alok Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alok Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alok Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Baycare Medical Group Cardiology - Tampa4612 N Habana Ave Fl 2, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 875-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Bay Heart Group Inc2814 W Virginia Ave Ste 407, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Good Dr. Difficult to obtain appointment with him. I was discharged in December and have not seen him since and this is June. With luck you can see an assistant. There was no information as to diet or anythingelse. Having had a serious issue I am disappointed in follow-up. He may take on too much.
About Dr. Alok Singh, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1427094168
Education & Certifications
- U S FL Coll Med
- Suny
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.