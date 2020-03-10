Overview

Dr. Alok Shrivastava, MD is an Urology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mgm Medical College and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Shrivastava works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in Parkland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.