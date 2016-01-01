Dr. Saxena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alok Saxena, MD
Overview
Dr. Alok Saxena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Saxena works at
Locations
-
1
Spring Mountain Treatment Center7000 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 873-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saxena?
About Dr. Alok Saxena, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1629099379
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saxena accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saxena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saxena works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Saxena. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saxena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saxena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saxena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.