Dr. Alok Sachdeva, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sachdeva works at Northside Forsyth Hospital in Cumming, GA with other offices in Braselton, GA and Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.