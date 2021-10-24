Overview

Dr. Alok Pasricha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Sawai Man Singh Med College and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Pasricha works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.