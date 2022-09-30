Overview

Dr. Alok Pant, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pant works at Northwestern Grayslake Outpatient Care Center in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Grayslake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.