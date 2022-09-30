See All Oncologists in Lake Forest, IL
Dr. Alok Pant, MD

Oncology
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alok Pant, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Pant works at Northwestern Grayslake Outpatient Care Center in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Grayslake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 582-2134
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medical Group - Pavilion A: Cancer Center
    1475 E Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 582-2134
    Tuesday
    2:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Northwestern Medical Group
    660 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 582-2134
  4. 4
    Northwestern Memorial Hospital Neurosurgery
    1475 E Belvidere Rd Pavilion A Ctr, Grayslake, IL 60030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 582-2134

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysteroscopy

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 30, 2022
    Dr. Pant was very knowledgeable at my initial visit and offered a full explanation of what he thought my condition was , along with answering almost all of my questions in his explanation without me having to ask. I was in the hospital for 4 days after surgery and Dr. Pant came to check on me each morning, including Saturday and Sunday. He never rushed me with my questions and if I did not understand something he took the time to explain. You can tell he really cares about his patients. I would highly recommend Dr. Pant to anyone in need of a Gynecologist Oncologist.
    Michelle Ferguson — Sep 30, 2022
    About Dr. Alok Pant, MD

    • Oncology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538207162
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alok Pant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pant has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

