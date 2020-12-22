Overview

Dr. Alok Krishna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Krishna works at Alok Krishna MD in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Fair Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.