Dr. Alok Khorana, MD
Overview
Dr. Alok Khorana, MD is a Gastrointestinal Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastrointestinal Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8966Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative telemedicine visit
About Dr. Alok Khorana, MD
- Gastrointestinal Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1912926346
Education & Certifications
- Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
