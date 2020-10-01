See All Psychiatrists in Springfield, MO
Dr. Alok Jain, MD

Psychiatry
Dr. Alok Jain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, MO. They completed their residency with University Mo Columbia School Med

Dr. Jain works at Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eustasis Psychiatric and Addiction Health
    3600 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 322-6622
    Eustasis Foundation Inc
    3100 S National Ave Ste 103, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 322-6622

  • Ozarks Community Hospital Of Gravette

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Marijuana Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 01, 2020
    You will see a psychiatric APRN who does most of your work-up. Dr. Jain will review with you and APRN his plan of treatment. As a nurse, I was very apprehensive due to poor reviews on some health grade sites. Be ready for 1-1.5 hour visits but it's not all waiting, you are being assessed several times by different staff. I was very pleased with how thorough they were.
    Arkansas patient — Oct 01, 2020
    • Psychiatry
    • English, French and Hindi
    • 1285630095
    • University Mo Columbia School Med
