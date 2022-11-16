Overview

Dr. Alok Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They completed their residency with Hurley Med Center



Dr. Gupta works at Buffalo Medical Group in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia, Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.