Overview

Dr. Alok Goyal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Plainfield, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Goyal works at South Plainfield Primary Care Center in South Plainfield, NJ with other offices in Perth Amboy, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.