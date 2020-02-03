Overview

Dr. Alok Desai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Desai works at Potomac Urology in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hydronephrosis, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.