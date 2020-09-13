See All Ophthalmologists in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Alok Bansal, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alok Bansal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They completed their residency with Emory Univ

Dr. Bansal works at Northern California Retina Vitreous Associates - MV Office in Mountain View, CA with other offices in San Mateo, CA, Daly City, CA and San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    MV Office
    2485 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 988-7480
  2
    San Mateo Office
    50 S San Mateo Dr Ste 125, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 340-0111
  3
    Daly City Office
    901 Campus Dr Ste 215, Daly City, CA 94015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 994-2100
  4
    East San Jose Office
    200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 415, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 251-3500
  5
    West San Jose
    2512 Samaritan Ct Ste P, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 356-8818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Panretinal Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 13, 2020
    I was diagnosed with a retinal tear on a Friday afternoon and Dr. Bansal immediately searched for hospitals available for vitrectomy surgery the next day. He not only performed surgery for me that Saturday, but also met me at the office on Sunday to check on me post-surgery. Throughout my recovery, he was attentive and responsive. Thanks to his quick diagnosis, response, and kind professional care, my eye fully recovered. I really can't thank him enough for returning to me the gift of sight. I highly recommend him.
    Colleen G. — Sep 13, 2020
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bansal to family and friends

    Dr. Bansal's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bansal

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Your gender:
    Your age group:
    Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Alok Bansal, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568646776
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory Univ
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harbor-UCLA Med Ctr
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alok Bansal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bansal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bansal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bansal has seen patients for Macular Edema, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bansal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bansal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bansal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bansal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bansal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

