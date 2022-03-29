Dr. Alois Zauner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zauner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alois Zauner, MD
Overview
Dr. Alois Zauner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vienna and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Stroke Neurovascular Center of Central California2403 Castillo St Ste 203, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 823-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zauner also saved my life. After tripping on a concrete slab that markets seem to think they need, I fell and hit my head. After couple tests at local hospital was sent by ambulance to Santa Barbara for emergency surgery. Dr Louis Zauner removed a large hematoma on my brain and saved my life. I did not actually meet him until I went to have the stitches removed. I was told repeatedly that he was the best and I was fortunate that he was available. I feel this is true and blessed . I agree with all the previews above about how great he is. In order to do this surgery, it was necessary to shave off a strip of my hair on the right side of my head. (several inches wide) I have very long hair which had not been cut since beginning of the Covid epidemic. When first meeting him I remarked, I just wanted to see what man cut off my hair! then remarked I guess I should thank you for saving my life! He took all of that in stride then remarked, It was an emergency situation. Its OK
About Dr. Alois Zauner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Vienna
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zauner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zauner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zauner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zauner has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zauner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Zauner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zauner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zauner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zauner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.