Overview

Dr. Alois Binder III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Binder III works at Crescent City Orthopedics in Metairie, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.