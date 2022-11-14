See All Family Doctors in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Alnasir Adatia, DO

Family Medicine
4 (45)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alnasir Adatia, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med.

Dr. Adatia works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adatia Alnasir H DO
    30809 1st Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 946-0666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Abdominal Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Abdominal Pain

Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

Nov 14, 2022
Like those who have given him FIVE STARS I have been seeing Dr. Adatia for 20+ years. He has a memory like an Elephant, is very friendly and highly skilled. He will talk to you about anything and treat whatever ailment you have. He is one of the smartest most versatile Doctors I have ever known. Plus he is an Osteopath to boot! I get my back adjusted every time to get my Co-pay's worth!!!! Please don't pay attention to the deadbeats who don't pay him and give him one star because he won't see DEADBEATS. They are likely your typical DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS who want FREE SOCIALIST SERVICE. I would not see Dr. Adatia if he was a SOCIALIST as I would receive sub-standard care. The Do Nothing Democrats should move to Canada if they want Free Healthcare.
Brad deMers — Nov 14, 2022
About Dr. Alnasir Adatia, DO

  • Family Medicine
  • 39 years of experience
  • English, Gujarati and Hindi
  • 1164474227
Education & Certifications

  • Northwest General Hospital
  • A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alnasir Adatia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Adatia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Adatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Adatia works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Adatia’s profile.

45 patients have reviewed Dr. Adatia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adatia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

