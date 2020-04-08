Dr. Almudena Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Almudena Ramos, MD
Overview
Dr. Almudena Ramos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Midland, TX. They completed their residency with Tex Tech U Hlth Sci Ctr
Dr. Ramos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Permian Basin Digestive Diseases Center702 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 620-9797
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramos?
I have been seeing Dr.Ramos since 2005, i started seeing her when i wanted a second opinion, Turns out i had been taking wrong medication for over a year and half, I am very happy with Dr.Ramos,
About Dr. Almudena Ramos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1427160621
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech U Hlth Sci Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramos works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.