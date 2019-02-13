Dr. Shakally has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Almoutaz Shakally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Almoutaz Shakally, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Damascus University Medical School and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center and Corona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shakally works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Henry Chen M.d. A Professional Corp.5450 Jefferson Ave Ste 2, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (951) 444-7006Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Corona Location1820 Fullerton Ave Ste 260, Corona, CA 92881 Directions (951) 444-7006Friday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chino Valley Medical Center
- Corona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shakally?
Had some endocrine issues and unwanted weight loss I was needing answers , just not feeling good about my health. My internal med dr advised me to see an endo. I feel though I've only seen him once. Dr Shakally was very pleasant, very thorough, seemed genuinely interested in my health and helping me get better and he came up with a plan to do that . He has pleasant and kind bedside manner and glad he is my endocrine Dr.
About Dr. Almoutaz Shakally, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1861632168
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- Damascus University Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shakally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shakally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shakally works at
Dr. Shakally has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shakally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shakally speaks Arabic and Spanish.
Dr. Shakally has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.