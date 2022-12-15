Overview

Dr. Almoatazbellah Idriss, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.