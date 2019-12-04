Dr. Almas Rahman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Almas Rahman, MD
Overview
Dr. Almas Rahman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Rahman works at
Locations
Crider Health Center102 Compass Point Dr, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 946-4000
Pathways Community Behavioral Healthcare1032 Crosswinds Ct, Wentzville, MO 63385 Directions (636) 332-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Rahman for 10 years. She always makes time to see me and has been very engaged in my well-being. I am very grateful to have found a doctor who keeps me well and monitors my medications. Dr. Rahman and her staff literally saved my life after suffering decades of depression.
About Dr. Almas Rahman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1588723738
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
