Dr. Alma Salazar, MD
Overview
Dr. Alma Salazar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from University Of California School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Salazar works at
Locations
Inland Pediatrics, Inc.3838 Sherman Dr Ste 7, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 355-7537
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is awesome
About Dr. Alma Salazar, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1477524601
Education & Certifications
- Ucsf-Fresno
- Ucsf-Fresno
- University Of California School Of Medicine
