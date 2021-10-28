Overview

Dr. Alma Palisoc, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Palisoc works at SOCIAL ACTION COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEM in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.