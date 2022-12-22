Overview

Dr. Alma Murphy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Murphy works at Alma Murphy MD: Eye Physician & Surgeon in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.