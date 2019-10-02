See All Pediatricians in Pasadena, CA
Overview

Dr. Allyson Self-Stoico, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. 

Dr. Self-Stoico works at UCLA Health Pasadena Pediatrics in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rose City Pediatrics
    800 Fairmount Ave Ste 415, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 581-6978

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Allyson Self-Stoico, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • English
  • 1104074707
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Allyson Self-Stoico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Self-Stoico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Self-Stoico has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Self-Stoico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Self-Stoico works at UCLA Health Pasadena Pediatrics in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Self-Stoico’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Self-Stoico. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Self-Stoico.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Self-Stoico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Self-Stoico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

