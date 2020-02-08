Overview

Dr. Allyson Patronella, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Patronella works at Maria Millian Sobarzo MD PA in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.