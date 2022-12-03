Dr. Allyson Ocean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ocean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allyson Ocean, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allyson Ocean, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Ocean works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ocean?
Very competent, explains conditions well, very good staff. Does everything to make patient comfortable and well.
About Dr. Allyson Ocean, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1366530636
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ocean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ocean accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ocean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ocean works at
Dr. Ocean has seen patients for Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ocean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Ocean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ocean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ocean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ocean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.