Dr. Allyson Kopel, MD
Overview
Dr. Allyson Kopel, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Kopel works at
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Belliare5420 West Loop S Ste 4500, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 529-8787Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kopel performed my annual skin check-up, as she has for the past decade. She was thorough and very knowledgeable. The staff was very punctual, efficient and professional not to mention pleasant. My skin was exposed to sun in an era where sunblock had not been invented. If this is your history, please start your annual skin check-ups today. ??
About Dr. Allyson Kopel, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174569420
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Medical Center, New Orleans, La
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Vanderbilt University
- Dermatology
Dr. Kopel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kopel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kopel speaks Spanish.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
