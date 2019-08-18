Dr. Allyson Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allyson Jacobson, MD
Overview
Dr. Allyson Jacobson, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
Nch Medical Group880 W Central Rd Ste 5000, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional kind - great surgeon - great person - and very detailed. Cares very much about her patients and cautious to ensure no issues arise. I would highly recommend. My Mother was her patient and loved her skill and bedside manner.
About Dr. Allyson Jacobson, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- University of Illinois Chicago
- Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Washington University In Saint Louis
- General Surgery
Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobson has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.