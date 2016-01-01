Dr. Allyson Estess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allyson Estess, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allyson Estess, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They completed their fellowship with Congress Medical Associates, Pasadena CA
Dr. Estess works at
Locations
Sports and Spine Orthopaedics23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 200, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-8700Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
El Segundo2361 Rosecrans Ave, El Segundo, CA 90245 Directions (310) 775-2331
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allyson Estess, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Congress Medical Associates, Pasadena CA
- University Of Southern California
- Stanford University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estess has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Estess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Estess works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Estess. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.