Dr. Allyson Eastham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allyson Eastham, MD is a dermatologist in Nashville, TN. She currently practices at Nashville Skin Comprehensive Dermatology Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Eastham is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Nashville Skin and Cancer Plc2400 Patterson St Ste 204, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-9797
Nashville Skin670 Sango Rd, Clarksville, TN 37043 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Allyson Eastham, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1639490659
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eastham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eastham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eastham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eastham has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eastham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Eastham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eastham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eastham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eastham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.