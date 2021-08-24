Dr. Allyson Bagenholm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagenholm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allyson Bagenholm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allyson Bagenholm, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Antigua / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Bagenholm works at
Locations
Dr. B Medical PLLC1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Directions (561) 997-8484Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've known Dr. Bagenholm for many years now before she started her own practice. She's a passionate, caring, and dedicated physician who spares nothing to attend her patients' need, well being, and treatment. I highly recommend Dr. Bagenholm to those seeking quality care rendered by a down to earth and knowledgable doctor who puts her patients first.
About Dr. Allyson Bagenholm, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Swedish
- 1023279916
Education & Certifications
- Spartanburg Regional Med Center
- Spartanburg Regional Med Ctr
- American University Of Antigua / College Of Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagenholm speaks Spanish and Swedish.
