Dr. Allyne Delossantos, DO

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Allyne Delossantos, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Auburn, WA. They graduated from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Delossantos works at MultiCare Auburn Internal Medicine in Auburn, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MultiCare Auburn Medical Center
    202 N Division St Ste 301, Auburn, WA 98001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 876-7990
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • Multicare Covington Medical Center
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Cold Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Endometriosis Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Management Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon

About Dr. Allyne Delossantos, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1134656457
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences
Medical Education

