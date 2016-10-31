See All Hematologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Allison Zibelli, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (283)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allison Zibelli, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Zibelli works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    1300 Wolf St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    10800 Knights Rd Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 283 ratings
Patient Ratings (283)
5 Star
(237)
4 Star
(28)
3 Star
(9)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(6)
Oct 31, 2016
Dr. Zibelli and her staff have provided me with outstanding care. Has everything gone perfectly over the past 18 months of treatment and care? No, but "Perfect is the enemy of good." There has been SO much GOOD in the way I have been cared for. Dr. Z obviously knows her field. She has provided salient, solid, life-changing advice, but also has listened to me and what my body tells us. Dr. Z has great people skills and makes the visits fun, actually, joking around with my partner and me.
About Dr. Allison Zibelli, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology & Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205865094
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Internship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Medical Education
  • George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
Board Certifications
  • Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Allison Zibelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zibelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zibelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zibelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zibelli works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Zibelli’s profile.

Dr. Zibelli has seen patients for Anemia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zibelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

283 patients have reviewed Dr. Zibelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zibelli.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zibelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zibelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

