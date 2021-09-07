Dr. Yee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison Yee, MD
Overview
Dr. Allison Yee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Yee works at
Locations
-
1
Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa13470 Parker Commons Blvd Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 415-7576
-
2
Bengston Family Practice LLC870 W Hickpochee Ave, Labelle, FL 33935 Directions (863) 674-0460
-
3
Cole Vision Corporation2301 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 574-4443
-
4
Ralph R Garramone MD PA12998 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 482-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yee?
Dr. Yee is a gifted plastic surgeon with a rare combination of amazing surgical skill coupled with exquisite artistic ability. She performed a beautiful face ad neck lift for me. Soft, natural and transformative. I cannot recommend her highly enough.
About Dr. Allison Yee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1912165416
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yee works at
Dr. Yee has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.