Dr. Allison Wyll, MD
Overview
Dr. Allison Wyll, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.
Dr. Wyll works at
Locations
-
1
Dallas Sinus Center11970 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 382-5100
-
2
Legacy Medical Village5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 170, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (214) 382-5100
-
3
Texas Oncology Lab - Garland7150 N President George Bush Hwy Ste 200, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (972) 675-1606Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everything was very fine. Am extremely happy with all aspects, particularly Doctor Wyll. recommend her very highly.
About Dr. Allison Wyll, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1063408268
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Vanderbilt University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
