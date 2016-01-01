Dr. Wood accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allison Wood, MD
Overview
Dr. Allison Wood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 832 Princeton Ave SW Ste 2AND, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 206-8450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Allison Wood, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1407389422
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
