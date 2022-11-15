Dr. Allison Warren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Warren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allison Warren, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Warren works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates LLC2002 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 571-8430
-
2
Cardiology Associates P C2131 K St NW Ste 800, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 822-9356
-
3
Irving Office106 Irving St NW # 4800N, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Warren?
I've been seeing Dr. Warren for 14 years and had multiple hospital stays under her direction and she has totally stopped my AFib. While she tells me there is no cure, being symptom free for 8 years has been very nice. Unfortunately, she will be taking a leave of absence to spend more time with family but hopefully she will return to electrophysiology sometime in the future.
About Dr. Allison Warren, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1558378331
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts Gen Hosp
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Yale
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warren works at
Dr. Warren has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardiomyopathy and Dilated, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Warren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.