Dr. Allison Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Walsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Allison Walsh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Walsh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Obstetrics & Gynecology Care621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 4008B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-5017
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walsh?
Dr. Walsh is one of the best, most empathetic doctors I have ever had. She listens to me and HEARS what I am saying and what my needs are. Her medical skills are fantastic! I recommend her to my friends and clients.
About Dr. Allison Walsh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1801107487
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh works at
Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.