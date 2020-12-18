Dr. Allison Wagreich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagreich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Wagreich, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Allison Wagreich, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Womens Cancer Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-5900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wagreich was very informative about my diagnosis being a new patient and was a very sweet person overall. Her nurses were also such a big help! Karyna and Angelica were so nice and empathetic! I strongly recommend this practice and Dr. Wagreich!
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- SUNY Downstate
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Cornell University
Dr. Wagreich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagreich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagreich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagreich has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagreich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wagreich speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagreich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagreich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagreich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagreich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.