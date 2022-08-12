Dr. Allison Van Haastert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Haastert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Van Haastert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allison Van Haastert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Locations
Women's Care of Alaska2741 Debarr Rd Ste C205, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 521-0268
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Van Haastert is an outstanding physician! She’s a great listener and made sure to answer all my questions. She came up with a plan that worked really well for me and improved my quality of life. I’ve recommended her to several friends!
About Dr. Allison Van Haastert, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1801024021
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
