Dr. Allison Thoburn, MD

Geriatric Medicine
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Allison Thoburn, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Thoburn works at Lawndale Christian Health Center in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Meier Clinics of Illinois PC
    3860 W Ogden Ave, Chicago, IL 60623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (728) 588-3000
    Monday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:45pm
  2
    Sinai Medical Group
    1501 S California Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 542-2000
  3
    3517 W Arthington St Ste West, Chicago, IL 60624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (872) 588-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Anemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Anemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2
Anemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Polyneuropathy
Rash
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Breast Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Cold Sore
Confusion
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Allison Thoburn, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962881086
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thoburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thoburn works at Lawndale Christian Health Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Thoburn’s profile.

    Dr. Thoburn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thoburn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thoburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thoburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

