Dr. Allison Taylor, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allison Taylor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hugo, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant.

Dr. Taylor works at Hugo Medical Clinic in Hugo, OK with other offices in Durant, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rowland Wade DDS
    1201 E Jackson St, Hugo, OK 74743 (580) 326-6423
    Durant Hma Physician Mgmt. LLC
    1400 Bryan Dr Ste 301, Durant, OK 74701 (580) 924-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Alliancehealth Durant

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 24, 2021
    Dr Taylor herself is amazing! I see some bad reviews but alot of them seem to be abt appt times and wait times. She gets busy, she delivers babies so there are going to be some times where she isnt gonna be there right away and may be in a low mood. Everyone has those days tho so you cant get upset that shes having human emotions. I love her and shes been super helpful throu out my whole pregnancy! One issue id like to bring up though is the nurse. When i call about something and they transfer me to the nurse, she almost never answers, and when i do get to talk to her it seems like she doesnt know more than i do and i dont ever actually get anywhere with her. Ive been told that it may be because shes busy but when im on the phone with her, you can tell by her tone of voice that she isnt even trying to help or answer our questions. She just tells us what we already know or think we are supposed to do. Seems that she doesnt know what her job is supposed to be. Im sorry
    Patient — Nov 24, 2021
    About Dr. Allison Taylor, MD

    Specialties
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1154369908
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
